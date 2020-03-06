Skip to main content
‘Nothing to go back to’: The migrants stranded at Turkey’s border with Greece

Migrants stranded at the bus station in the Turkish border city of Edirne, which has been transformed into a migrant camp.
Migrants stranded at the bus station in the Turkish border city of Edirne, which has been transformed into a migrant camp. © France 24 screen grab
Video by: Catherine NORRIS-TRENT

A week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country would no longer be the gatekeeper for Europe, thousands of migrants are still camping out near the Greek border, unable to make the crossing.

FRANCE 24’s reporters visited a makeshift camp in the Turkish border city of Edirne, where migrants say they are being pushed back and forth by both Turkish and Greek police, with nowhere to go.

Click on the player above to watch the report by Catherine Norris-Trent, Abdallah Malkawi and Bilal Tarabey, and watch Catherine Norris-Trent's additional reporting below.

