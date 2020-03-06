‘Nothing to go back to’: The migrants stranded at Turkey’s border with Greece

Migrants stranded at the bus station in the Turkish border city of Edirne, which has been transformed into a migrant camp.

A week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country would no longer be the gatekeeper for Europe, thousands of migrants are still camping out near the Greek border, unable to make the crossing.

FRANCE 24’s reporters visited a makeshift camp in the Turkish border city of Edirne, where migrants say they are being pushed back and forth by both Turkish and Greek police, with nowhere to go.

