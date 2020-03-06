Skip to main content
Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case

Issued on: Modified:

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin leaves following a press conference on March 7, 2019 in Lyon, during which he announced that he will resign following his conviction for failing to report the sex abuse of minors by one of his priests.
French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin leaves following a press conference on March 7, 2019 in Lyon, during which he announced that he will resign following his conviction for failing to report the sex abuse of minors by one of his priests. © Jean-Philippe Ksiazek, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.

A French appeals court overturned in January an earlier ruling against Barbarin, in which he was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.

(REUTERS)

