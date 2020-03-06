Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.
A French appeals court overturned in January an earlier ruling against Barbarin, in which he was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.
(REUTERS)
