Rush on toilet paper: Coronavirus sparks panic buying in Australia

Fear of the spread of coronavirus has sparked panic buying in Australia, where supermarkets have had to limit the number of packs sold to each customer, and police have even had to break up a fight over the commodity.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus in Australia, as of Friday morning. The outbreak has been enough to spark a rush on essential supplies in some areas, with toilet paper in particularly high demand.

Some large retail chains have had to limit the number of packs sold to each customer to four, while at one supermarket police tasered a customer after a fight broke out over quickly dwindling stocks.

Australia is not the only country to have seen panic buying as the virus continues to spread. Japan has also seen a rush on toilet paper, while in France and the US consumers have been scrambling to get hold of food staples such as rice and pasta.

