Saint-Etienne seal comeback win to reach first French Cup final since 1982

Saint-Etienne's Ryad Boudebouz celebrates after scoring the winner at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium on Thursday.

Saint-Etienne reached their first French Cup final in 38 years with a dramatic 2-1 win over title holders Stade Rennais on Thursday thanks to a stoppage-time strike from midfielder Ryad Boudebouz.

The home side had fallen behind after M'Baye Niang converted a penalty in the 33rd minute but Timothee Kolodziejczak drew Saint-Etienne level shortly before half-time with a header.

The match looked set for extra-time but Algeria international Boudebouz sparked wild scenes among the home fans with a thumping drive into the far bottom corner in the fourth minute of added time.

Saint-Etienne, who are languishing two points above the relegation zone in Ligue 1, won the last of their six French Cup titles in 1977. The last time they reached a final was back in 1982, when they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout.

The two teams will meet again in this year's final after PSG trounced Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 on Wednesday in the other semi-final.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

