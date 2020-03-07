Lebanon can’t ‘bear brunt’ of debt, says PM, setting stage for first-ever default

Lebanese PM Hassan Diab makes a televised address to the nation March 7, 2020, announcing the country would default on its Eurobond debt.

Lebanon said Saturday it would default on its Eurobond debt for the first time and seek out debt restructuring agreements amid a spiralling financial crisis that has hit foreign reserves.

Foreign currency reserves have fallen to "a worrying and dangerous level which pushes the Lebanese government to suspend payment of the March 9 Eurobond maturity because of a need for these funds," Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in an address to the nation.

"The Lebanese state will seek to restructure its debts," added Diab, whose self-styled government of technocrats was formed in January to tackle an intensifying financial crisis amid unprecedented protests.

(AFP)

