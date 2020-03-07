Warriors' Curry sidelined by unspecified illness

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Two days after Stephen Curry's long-awaited return from injury had Warriors coach Steve Kerr declaring "It's on, again," Golden State's star guard was sidelined again.

The Warriors said Curry would miss Saturday's NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of illness.

The nature of Curry's illness and how long he might be absent were not immediately known.

Curry missed four months after breaking his left hand on October 30.

He returned on Thursday with a 23-point performance in the Warriors' loss to the Toronto Raptors in a rematch of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors were also missing forward Draymond Green, who was sidelined a fifth straight game with a knee injury.

