Alpine skiing World Cup goes down to final week after super-G cancelled

Advertising Read more

Kvitfjell (Norway) (AFP)

The destiny of the men's alpine skiiing World Cup will be decided next week after the final super-G race of the season was cancelled due to bad weather on Sunday.

Sunday's event was cancelled just days after the decision to shelve the season-ending finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

That leaves next week's slalom and giant slalom at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia as the final races of the season, setting up a three way battle for the overall title.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is 54 points ahead of Alexis Pinturault, who has won three giant slalom races this season. Kilde's countryman Henrik Kristoffersen, a slalom and giant slalom specialist, is 161 points back.

Kilde, a specialist in the speed events, took the overall lead on Saturday after finishing second in the last downhill of the season, with the Frenchman failing to score points.

"This is a good thing for me, especially because I had the number one bib," said Pinturault referring to the fact he was going to start the race on Sunday.

"We had every type of weather. This morning it was OK and then the fog settled. Down at the bottom of the piste there was more rain, which changed the snow."

The cancellation of Sunday's event at Kvitfjell handed Mauro Caviezel the super-G title, his first ever crystal globe.

Swiss Caviezel finished just three points ahead of Vincent Kriechmayr in the final event standings, with Kilde a further 26 points back in third.

© 2020 AFP