Canada shock Fiji on way to Vancouver Sevens quarter-finals

Los Angeles (AFP)

Canada scored two late tries to topple Fiji 26-21 on Saturday as they emerged unbeaten from pool play to book a Cup quarter-final clash with Spain at the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Canada trailed 14-12 in the second half but capitalized when Vilimoni Botitu was given a yellow card.

That led to Pat Kay scoring the go-ahead try, with Justin Douglas sprinting for a final try to seal it.

"That’s one you dream of right there," Douglas said. "Anytime you play them in front of home fans and get a result like that it's huge for us."

Theo Sauder scored two tries for the Canadians, who had opened their home event with a 31-21 victory over France and capped their night with a 29-7 victory over Wales.

Fiji needed a 26-17 closing win over France to set up a quarter-final against series leaders New Zealand.

New Zealand routed Kenya 29-0 and Spain 31-0 before battling to a 33-24 victory over Ireland to remain unbeaten.

Ireland trailed 14-12 at halftime, but seized the lead with two tries before New Zealand rallied with tries from Vilimoni Koroi and Amanaki Nicole.

Australia powered into a quarter-final clash with England, capping their day with a 29-7 victory over the United States.

A hat-trick of tries to Lachie Miller and two for Henry Hutchison against the Americans saw Australia complete pool play unbeaten after a 33-19 win over Scotland and a 40-12 victory over Samoa.

South Africa, who battled back from 19-0 down to stun Fiji in the final of the Los Angeles Sevens last weekend, enjoyed a dominant first day, following a 12-0 victory over Japan with a 17-5 win over Argentina before trouncing England 38-0.

Despite that deflating result, England advanced on the back of a 31-0 win over Argentina, who were reduced to six men early in the first half, and a 29-0 shutout of Japan.

