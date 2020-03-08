Women in Mexico take to streets to protest country's high rate of femicide

These protesters are crying out for victims of femicide in Mexico in 2019. On average, ten women are killed in Mexico every day due to femicide.

In Mexico, an average of ten women are victims of femicide every day. Thousands of women have mobilised in street protests to take a stand against femicide in a country where they say women’s rights are being ignored, and a nationwide women's strike is planned for Monday. FRANCE 24 has this special report.

Two recent killings in particular shocked the nation: Ingrid Escamilla was stabbed and skinned by her boyfriend back in February, the images of her corpse widely circulated by the media. Just days later, a 7-year-old, Fatima, also became a symbol of femicide in the country after her body was found mutilated.

“We're scared for our children, it’s scary to not know what could happen to them,” a woman said to FRANCE 24.

In response to the recent rise in femicide cases, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised to do whatever necessary to ensure women are protected. “I am open to anything that helps bring peace and tranquility to the country. We will continue to work to make things better,” he said.

Mariana Lima Buendía was killed at the hands of her policeman husband in 2010. Irinea Buendía, her mother, remains unconvinced by the president’s promises.

“I cannot help but think that President Obrador is not doing his duty and is not doing anything to ensure justice for femicide victims. Yet it is his job to protect citizens,” she said.

