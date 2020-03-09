Bergwijn adds to Tottenham's injury woes

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham suffered another major injury blow to their forward options on Monday with Dutch international Steven Bergwijn set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a left ankle sprain.

Bergwijn suffered the injury in a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday that stretched Spurs' run without a win in all competitions to five games.

Jose Mourinho has repeatedly bemoaned his lack of options up front in the absence of the injured Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and the loss of Bergwijn is another blow to Tottenham's chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

"Following assessment and examination by our medical team, we can confirm that Steven Bergwijn suffered a significant sprain to his left ankle during our match against Burnley," Spurs said in a statement.

"The Netherlands international will now undergo an extended period of rehabilitation where his progress will continue to be assessed."

Bergwijn will miss Tuesday's trip to Leipzig where Spurs must overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in seven appearances since joining Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in January, including on his debut in a 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Kane returned to training on Monday, but the England captain is still some weeks away from a comeback as he recovers from hamstring surgery.

Son is also sidelined for the majority of the rest of the season due to a fractured right arm.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League, seven points adrift of a place in the top four.

© 2020 AFP