Coronavirus: PSG vs. Dortmund Champions League tie to be played without spectators

PSG’s Neymar during a game in the French city of Lyon, on March 4, 2020.
PSG’s Neymar during a game in the French city of Lyon, on March 4, 2020. REUTERS - BENOIT TESSIER
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesday's home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

The match will be held without spectators in order to conform with measures adopted by the government to cope with the spread of the virus, a police statement said on Monday.

France, with more than 1,100 cases and 19 deaths, has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try and slow the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.

(AFP)

 

