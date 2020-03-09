France's culture minister has coronavirus

French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the culture ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was "feeling well".

Advertising Read more

"The minister tested positive today" after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.

It noted that Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.

The prime minister's office said that the rules for ministers with the virus "are the same for all French people" including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.

>> Read more: Louvre restricts entry, French concerts cancelled over coronavirus fears

The virus has killed nearly 4,000 worldwide with the French toll standing at 25 on Monday.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source close to the culture ministry said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe