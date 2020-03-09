Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#Migrants
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

France's culture minister has coronavirus

Issued on: Modified:

France's Culture Minister Franck Riester addresses parliament on April 30, 2019.
France's Culture Minister Franck Riester addresses parliament on April 30, 2019. AFP/Archives
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French Culture Minister Franck Riester has been infected by the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the culture ministry said on Monday, adding the 46-year-old member of government was "feeling well". 

Advertising

"The minister tested positive today" after displaying symptoms, the ministry said.

It noted that Riester spent several days last week at the country's lower house National Assembly, where five virus cases were confirmed earlier.

The prime minister's office said that the rules for ministers with the virus "are the same for all French people" including acting with caution and taking measures to minimise the chances of the disease spreading.

>> Read more: Louvre restricts entry, French concerts cancelled over coronavirus fears

The virus has killed nearly 4,000 worldwide with the French toll standing at 25 on Monday.

The culture minister has not met French President Emmanuel Macron for several days, the source close to the culture ministry said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.