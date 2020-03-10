Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

All Ligue 1 matches to be played at empty stadiums until April over coronavirus

Issued on: Modified:

The Olympique Marseille game ahead of a match played without an audience, December 21, 2019.
The Olympique Marseille game ahead of a match played without an audience, December 21, 2019. © Jean-Paul Pelissier, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

All French Ligue 1 and second division matches will be played behind closed doors until April 15, the French football league announced Tuesday.

Advertising

The decision comes after the French government on Sunday announced measures to cope with the spread of the coronavirus, including banning all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match at the Parc des Princes against Borussia Dortmund this week was ordered to be played behind closed doors in a country where 1,606 cases of COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 30 deaths.

Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games would be "fully behind closed doors", the league said in a statement with further details on arrangements provided following a board meeting on Wednesday.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.