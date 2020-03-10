Coachella postponed until October over coronavirus fears

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Organizers on Tuesday rescheduled the Coachella music festival until October over coronavirus concerns, following advice from local health authorities.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," Goldenvoice, the company that puts on the event in the California desert, said in a statement.

The two-weekend festival set for April will now take place over the weekends starting Friday October 9 and 16.

Goldenvoice also postponed the Stagecoach country music festival until October 23-25, which like Coachella is also normally held in April on the same grounds in Indio, California.

Tickets purchased for the April dates will be valid in October, and those unable to attend will be able to obtain a refund, organizers said.

The announcement comes on the heels of Miami's decision to cancel the Ultra electronic dance music festival and Austin's move to scrap the 10-day South by Southwest tech and culture event.

The number of US cases of the novel coronavirus surged to more than 900 on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally, after public health experts criticized authorities for downplaying the epidemic and lagging behind in testing efforts.

At least 28 people have died and some 910 people have been infected, according to a state-by-state count, a jump of several hundred cases since the previous day.

© 2020 AFP