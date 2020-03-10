Ireland postponed Six Nations trip to France set for October

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

France's postponed Six Nations match against Ireland due to coronavirus fears is set to be played on either October 30 or 31, les Bleus team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Tuesday.

The original fixture for the final round of this year's tournament was scheduled for Saturday February 14 in Paris but has been moved to due worries surrounding COVID-19.

"The match is expected to be played on either October 30 or 31, it's what we have understood," Ibanez said at a press conference.

Competition leaders England's trip to Italy this weekend has also been postponed as has the Azzurri's visit to Dublin which was set for March 7.

Scotland's visit to Wales this weekend will still go ahead.

The final round of action will decide the title winners with England, France, Scotland and Ireland still in the mix for outright victory.

© 2020 AFP