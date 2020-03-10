LIVE: Macron addresses France on coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media next to French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran, after a visit at the SAMU-SMUR call centre at the Necker Hospital, focused on COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 10, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron will be addressing the nation at 8pm French time (GMT +2) on the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 30 people in the country and infected 1,606. Watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

Earlier on Tuesday Macron declared that "we are only at the beginning of this epidemic", after a surprise visit to the SAMU ambulance service at Necker hospital in Paris. He urged the public not to panic and said the authorities were well organised to face the crisis.

France is the second-worst-affected country in Europe after Italy – which has effectively gone into lockdown to stop the spread of the virus – and Culture Minister Franck Riester and five MPs are among those who have tested positive.

