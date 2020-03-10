Mexican women stage nationwide ‘Day Without Us’ strike

Mexico was hit by a nationwide 'Day Without Women' as the country's female population protested against gender-based violence, on March 9, 2020.

Shoe shops, perfumiers and even ministry reception counters were left eerily empty in Mexico on Monday as the country’s female population staged a nationwide “Day Without Us” strike to protest against gender-based violence. FRANCE 24’s Laurence Cuvillier, Matthieu Comin and Alison Sargent report.

An average of 10 women were killed in Mexico each day in 2019. It is a death toll that prompted millions of mothers, daughters and sisters to walk out of their jobs on Monday to underscore what a society without them would look like. The nationwide wildcat strike, which is expected to cost the Mexican economy $1 billion, follows a series of protests held on International Women’s Day to protest violence against women.

At the country’s labour ministry, where 62 percent of the workforce are women, men have been temporarily deployed to work the counters.

“Today, I have had to replace one of my colleagues. I used to do this job, but I’m out of practice because usually there are mostly women sitting in these seats,” one male employee told FRANCE 24.

