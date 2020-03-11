76ers star Simmons to miss at least three more weeks

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons will be sidelined at least three more weeks with a back injury that has sidelined the Australian since February 22, the NBA club said Wednesday.

Simmons "is continuing to progress in his rehabilitation and is receiving daily treatment and gradually increasing his activities in his strength and conditioning program," the 76ers said in a statement.

"He will be re-evaluated in three weeks."

The 23-year-old from Melbourne has missed almost three weeks already because of a pinched nerve in his lower back.

The 76ers, sixth in the Eastern Conference at 38-26 and only half a game behind Indiana for fifth, play 11 games before Simmons will be examined again, leaving him only a maximum of seven regular-season contests in early April before the playoffs.

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists a game for the 76ers, who have also been without Cameroonian center Joel Embiid since February 26 with a left shoulder injury and swingman Josh Richardson since March 1 when he suffered a concussion in a road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

© 2020 AFP