The Debate

Is it all over so soon? All those months of speculation, that overcrowded field of candidates, the talk of an open convention and then, just ten days after Joe Biden won his first primary in three runs for US president, the 77-year-old former vice president can boast what arguably looks like an insurmountable lead, drawing to the polls many who do not usually vote and with almost all other rivals lining up behind the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Advertising

All except one. We ask why Bernie Sanders and his promise of wholesale change failed to convince voters he would be the better candidate to face Donald Trump in the fall. The left-wing Vermont senator is staying in the race despite failing to win the key swing state of Michigan. What should he do? What about his loyal followers? If he chooses to leverage his support, certainly a signature issue would be healthcare.

The current coronavirus outbreak is exposing how underfunded public services are in the United States and the possible prospect of slowdowns and lockdowns - like the one ordered in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle. Could the US be tipping into recession? On that score, what will campaigning look like in times of coronavirus?

Produced by Alessandro Xenos, Juliette Laurain and Marion Lefevre.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe