Paris court sentences men who impersonated French minister in money-raising scam

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves the Élysée Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France on October 21, 2019.

A Paris court sentenced two men to seven-and 11-year jail terms Thursday for their role in a bizarre money-raising scam that involved using a mask to impersonate French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Gilbert Chikli, 54, received the heavier sentence plus a fine of €2 million euros ($2.26 million), while Anthony Lasarevitsch, 35, was fined €1 million on top of his jail term.

The Franco-Israeli pair were on trial for organised fraud and usurping a person's identity to extort more than €50 million from wealthy political, business and religious figures.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

