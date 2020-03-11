Paris court sentences men who impersonated French minister in money-raising scam
Issued on: Modified:
A Paris court sentenced two men to seven-and 11-year jail terms Thursday for their role in a bizarre money-raising scam that involved using a mask to impersonate French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Gilbert Chikli, 54, received the heavier sentence plus a fine of €2 million euros ($2.26 million), while Anthony Lasarevitsch, 35, was fined €1 million on top of his jail term.
The Franco-Israeli pair were on trial for organised fraud and usurping a person's identity to extort more than €50 million from wealthy political, business and religious figures.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe