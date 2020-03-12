Coronavirus: cancellations and changes in US sport

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

A quick look at major cancellations and changes in North American sport as coronavirus concerns intensify in the United States:

- American Football -

- NFL annual meeting March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida, cancelled

- Multiple teams suspend travel of scouts and coaches who would normally be travelling to assess players in the build-up to the April 23 NFL Draft

- Baseball -

- Major League Baseball postpones scheduled March 26 start of 2020 season "at least two weeks." Spring training games cancelled, 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier postponed

- Basketball -

- NBA season suspended indefinitely, league announced action after dramatic postponement of Oklahoma City v Utah game. Two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for COVID-19

- Major college conference tournaments -- The Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Pacific 12 -- shut down. The move puts pressure on the NCAA "March Madness" Tournament, set to begin next Tuesday, which is so far scheduled to go ahead without spectators

- Figure Skating -

- World Figure Skating Championships scheduled for Montreal March 16-22 cancelled on authority of Canadian and Quebec provincial health officials. International Skating Union to consider possibility of staging a 2020 championships in October or later

- Football -

- MLS suspends season for 30 days (from March 12)

- US men's friendlies v Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and v Wales in Cardiff on March 30 cancelled

- US women's friendlies v Australia in Sandy, Utah on April 10 and v Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California, cancelled

- Mexico men's friendlies v Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 26 and v Greece in Arlington, Texas, on march 29 cancelled

- Golf -

- US PGA Tour to ban spectators from tournaments through April 5. Move covers final three rounds of Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Florida, the WGC Match-Play in Austin, Texas and the Texas Open in San Antonio which concludes on April 5. PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic opposite the WGC Match-Play is postponed

- Ice hockey -

- NHL season suspended with announced goal of resuming play "as soon as it is appropriate"

- Women's World Championship to be held in Canada from March 31 to April 10 cancelled

- Motor racing -

- IndyCar season opener March 15 in St. Petersburg, Florida, to run with spectators banned

- NASCAR stock car race Atlanta Speedway on March 14 and at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22 to run with spectators banned

- Tennis -

- Indian Wells ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 11-22 cancelled

- Miami Open ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 23-April 5 cancelled by Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez

- Houston ATP tournament April 6-12 cancelled as part of ATP Tour worldwide six-week suspension

© 2020 AFP