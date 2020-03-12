El Salvador bans foreigners entering country over coronavirus fears

Advertising Read more

San Salvador (AFP)

El Salvador will ban entry to all foreigners for a period of 21 days in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Central American country's president announced Wednesday.

President Nayib Bukele said on state television that immigration authorities would prohibit entry "of any foreigner who is not a resident or diplomat in Salvadoran territory."

Bukele made clear, however, that Salvadorans arriving from countries where coronavirus has been declared would have to be quarantined for 30 days.

The president also announced the suspension of school and university classes for 21 days, as well as the prohibition of gatherings of more than 500 people.

El Salvador is among a handful of Latin American countries yet to declare a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

