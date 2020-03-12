LIVE BLOG

Live: Stocks plunge, public events scrapped as world responds to COVID-19 pandemic

The Paris CAC 40 plunged more than 10 percent Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled measures to shore up the eurozone response to coronavirus. AFP - ERIC PIERMONT

Stock markets in France, Germany, Italy and other parts of the world plunged into bear zone Thursday as the global response to the coronavirus pandemic triggered further travel bans and postponements of large public events, forcing governments to consider economic stimulus measures. Read our live blog for all the latest developments.