Live: Stocks plunge, public events scrapped as world responds to COVID-19 pandemic
Stock markets in France, Germany, Italy and other parts of the world plunged into bear zone Thursday as the global response to the coronavirus pandemic triggered further travel bans and postponements of large public events, forcing governments to consider economic stimulus measures. Read our live blog for all the latest developments.
