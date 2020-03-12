Scotland make three changes for Six Nations finale against Wales

Advertising Read more

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to his starting side for their Six Nations finale against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

All the alterations are in the pack, with back-row Magnus Bradbury, lock Sam Skinner and hooker Stuart McInally, the vice-captain, coming into the run-on team for the Principality Stadium fixture.

Fraser Brown and Scott Cummings have dropped down to the bench, with No. 8 Nick Haining unavailable through illness.

Victory would see Scotland win three successive championship matches for the first time since the 1996 Five Nations.

Scotland, who have not won in Cardiff for 18 years, go into the game on the back of an impressive 28-17 victory over France at Murrayfield last weekend, a result that ended the visitors' hopes of a Grand Slam.

"We set out this season to improve our consistency over a run of five tough games, something we have done well so far," Townsend said after naming his team on Thursday.

"We've stayed in the fight in every game, which is a credit to how hard the players have worked in training and during the Tests."

The former Scotland playmaker added: "It's also been encouraging to see how well the players have grown together and have taken on board the input from new coaches, Steve (Tandy) and Pieter (de Villiers), who have done a great job in their first season with the team."

This match is the only one out of the three scheduled fixtures still going ahead for what had been planned as the final Saturday of the tournament.

Games between France and Ireland in Paris and Italy and England in Rome have both been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Allan Dell, Willem Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Duncan Weir, Kyle Steyn

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

