Gender and the coronavirus: Why are more men dying than women?

In this edition, early data from China shows that more men than women are dying from coronavirus. Annette Young talks about why with Professor Sabra Klein, a specialist on gender differences in infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health. Also anger in South Africa over revelations that hospitals sterilised a group of pregnant HIV-positive women without their consent. Plus how a growing number of French business schools are now offering courses on dealing with sexism in the workplace.