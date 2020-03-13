Australia's Richardson tested for virus as ODI starts behind closed doors

Advertising Read more

Sydney (AFP)

Australia seamer Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as the first one-day international against New Zealand got underway in an empty stadium.

Richardson, who returned from South Africa with the ODI squad this week, was isolated and tested as a precaution after developing a mild sore throat.

Fans had already been barred from the game in Sydney to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has shut down a swathe of sports events including this week's Australian Grand Prix.

"Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

"Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team."

Captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. As well as Kane Richardson, Australia have also omitted Jhye Richardson, bringing back Test spearheads Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand have selected two spinners for the match, opting for Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner to try and take advantage of the spin-friendly SCG wicket.

Teams

Australia - Aaron Finch (captain) David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), James Neesham, Colin De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Umpires - Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire - Sam Nogaksji (AUS)

Match Referee - Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

© 2020 AFP