Celtic should be champions if league cannot continue - Lennon

London (AFP)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon expects his side to be declared Scottish Premiership champions in the "Armageddon" scenario that the league cannot be completed due to the spread of coronavirus.

All matches in Scotland were postponed for an indefinite period on Friday to help halt the spread of COVID-19.

Celtic were due to visit Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Sunday looking to build on their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Rangers have a game in hand against St Johnstone, but the rest of the teams in the Scottish Premiership have just eight games left to play.

"Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions and rightly so," said Lennon.

"We are over 30 games into the season, they are not going to take that away from us."

UEFA has called a crisis meeting for Tuesday where the future of this season's Champions and Europa League as well as Euro 2020 will be discussed.

Lennon said he expects the Euros to be postponed, which could free up the summer to complete the league seasons.

However, the first of a series of Champions League qualifiers for Celtic normally begin in early July, meaning there could be no off-season for those teams involved.

"I think the Euros will get cancelled so maybe a window to extend the league into the summer but then when does the following season start?" He added.

"You get Champions League qualifiers maybe a week later."

© 2020 AFP