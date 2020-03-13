US developing rapid coronavirus tests as shortages persist

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

The United States on Friday announced it was funding development of rapid diagnostic kits for the novel coronavirus as people across the country reported they were unable to get tested for the illness because of shortages.

US authorities have come under fire for lagging behind in deploying test kits, which leading health experts have said allowed the virus to spread beyond the country's ability to detect it.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said Friday it was providing almost $1.3 million in funding to two labs to develop tests that return results in about one hour. At present results generally take several days.

The HHS said it was providing almost $700,000 to DiaSorin Molecular of California and just under $600,000 to QIAGEN of Maryland to develop the tests, but provided no timeline about when these would be available.

As of Friday morning there were more than 1,700 confirmed US cases and 40 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

- Test refusals -

At the start of the outbreak testing was only occurring at the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC then started sending its kits out to state labs, but the first batches were faulty and had to be modified.

Regulatory hurdles meant that state authorities were prevented from developing and using their own tests based on protocols provided by the World Health Organization.

These roadblocks were finally lifted on February 29, a month after the first US case, and private laboratories including major players LabCorp and Quest have announced their kits have entered the market.

But on the ground, people are still reporting they are unable to be tested -- even when clinical signs suggest they have the pathogen.

Earlier this week Vice President Mike Pence said that through a combination of government and private efforts a million test kits had now been deployed and millions more were on the way -- figures that were later revealed to be misleading because these kits still lack vital components to activate them.

Testifying to Congress on Thursday, the CDC's director Robert Redfield said that the kits were not operational because there was a shortage of re-agents, the activating substances, and they also required more nasal swabs and trained staff.

Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), was even more stark when quizzed on the subject by a Democratic lawmaker.

"The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing," he said. "Let's admit it."

