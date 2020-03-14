Coronavirus in France: Prime Minister announces closure of cafes, shops, restaurants and cinemas

French Prime minister Edouard Philippe gives a press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak in France on March 6, 2020 in Paris.

France will shut most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from midnight on Saturday as part of measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Saturday.

Philippe told a news conference that exemptions on the ban would include food shops, pharmacies, banks, cigarette shops and petrol stations.

He said that people should only go out to buy supplies, for light exercise and to vote in the municipal elections.

Public transport will remain open, but Philippe asked citizens to limit their use of it.

France reported 91 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, according to the public health authority. This was a rise from 79 on Friday.

The total number of cases in France was 4,500 on Saturday, up from 3,661 on Friday.

