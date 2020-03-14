France takes coronavirus precautions ahead of municipal elections

French municipal elections will go ahead on Sunday amid reassurances from the government that all necessary safety precautions are being taken against the spread of the coronavirus.

French voters will choose their mayors and regional representatives for the next five years at local elections, the first round of which are due to go ahead on Sunday despite fears of coronavirus contagion. The government has issued safety guidelines – asking voters to keep their distance from each other and to bring their own pens – while local authorities have been told to keep queues and crowds as small as possible.

The second round is scheduled to take place on March 22.

