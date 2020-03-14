Skip to main content
US extends coronavirus travel ban to UK and Ireland from Tuesday

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the press briefing room at the White House on March 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C. © Tasos Katopodis, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting at 0400 GMT Tuesday.

Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home,” Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be “funneled through specific airports and processed.”

A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU’s Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland.

US President Donald Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic progresses, saying: “They’ve had a little bit of activity, unfortunately.”

(AFP)

