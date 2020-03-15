Live: France holds local elections despite coronavirus clampdown

Municipalities in France have announced measures to try to keep voters infection-free amid a worsening coronavirus epidemic, March 2020.

French voters cast their ballots Sunday in nationwide municipal elections that look headed for record-low turnout after the government ordered cafés, restaurants and all "non-essential" businesses shut in an increasingly frantic effort to slow the progress of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

France is among Europe's hardest-hit countries, with some 4,500 confirmed infections and 91 deaths so far. But President Emmanuel Macron, for whom the two-round polls are a crucial mid-term test, has insisted that the polls must go ahead to assure democratic continuity in the country.

Exit polls are expected shortly after the last polling stations close at 8pm local time (GMT+1). Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog here for the latest updates.

