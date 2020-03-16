German football league 'counts on' Euro 2020 postponement

Advertising Read more

Frankfurt am Main (AFP)

The German Football League (DFL) believe this summer's Euro 2020 will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body's chief executive Christian Seifert said on Monday.

Tournament organisers UEFA will hold a videoconference with representatives from all 55 member associations as well as from clubs and players bodies on Tuesday.

It will then hold an executive committee meeting at 1400 (1300 GMT) at their Swiss headquarters.

"I firmly count on the fact the tournament will be postponed," Seifert said.

"I assume that after tomorrow the national leagues will have more flexibility.

"The probability that we have a perfect Euros this summer is measured by a number close to zero."

The Euros are scheduled to take place in a dozen cities across the continent between June 12 and July 12.

Earlier on Monday, the DFL announced Germany's top two divisions had been postponed until at least April 2 with nine rounds to play.

© 2020 AFP