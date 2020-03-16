Live: France's Macron addresses nation amid worsening coronavirus outbreak

French President Emmanuel Macron has already ordered stringent curbs on public life, but further restrictions are expected today, March 16, 2020.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new measures to fight the rapidly worsening coronavirus outbreak as he addresses an anxious French nation on Monday night. Follow his address live at 8pm Paris time (GMT+1).

France has already shuttered non-essential businesses in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that has infected more than 5,000 in the country on the last count and killed 127 – a jump of 900 cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours.

But more stringent measures are expected in the coming days, with France's top health official warning on Monday that the outbreak is "deteriorating very fast".

Click on the player above to watch Macron's address, and follow our liveblog below for analysis and reactions.

