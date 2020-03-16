Skip to main content
Sanofi, Regeneron start testing arthritis drug to fight coronavirus

A Sanofi sign outside the French drugmaker's Paris headquarters.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Sanofi SA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have started a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a treatment for the coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.

Enrolments for the mid-to-late stage trial will begin immediately, and the companies anticipate the trial will test up to 400 patients.

Kevzara is an infection-fighting protein known as monoclonal antibody.

Regeneron in February announced a partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services to develop a coronavirus treatment, and had said it would focus on monoclonal antibodies.

