Trump admits coronavirus 'not under control', as new guidelines unveiled for Americans

US President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, at a press conference on March 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C., USA.

The White House on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants as part of sweeping new guidelines meant to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.

Advertising Read more

President Donald Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force released the guidelines as the US government moved to try to blunt the impact of the virus, racing to bolster testing and aid even as financial markets fell and Americans scrambled to reorder their lives.

The new recommendations included: over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10 people, schooling should be at home and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided. If anyone in a household tests positive for the virus, everyone who lives there should stay home.

"If everybody in America does what we ask for over the next 15 days, we will see a dramatic difference," Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at the White House briefing.

When asked when the pandemic would subside, Trump said that “if we do a really good job" the crisis could pass by July or August, a far less optimistic take than in his earlier predictions that it could be over within weeks.

“We will rally together as one nation and we will defeat the virus,” the US president added. “We can turn the corner and turn it quickly.”

Trump also, for the first time, acknowledged that the virus, which has battered the global markets, may send the nation's economy into a recession, a potentially brutal blow for an incumbent in an election year.

He also, without providing details, said of the administration, “We're going to back the airlines 100 percent," a note of reassurance for an industry crippled by travel bans and fears of spreading the virus.

Trump, who adopted his most somber tone yet when discussing the crisis, acknowledged that it was “not under control” in the United States or globally, but said he did not yet plan to call for domestic travel restrictions.

The administration did not immediately define what an an older American was in terms of the recommendation to stay home.

On Monday Trump also said he might ask the military to help build temporary hospitals to tackle the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Asked if the Army Corps of Engineers would build emergency hospitals, Trump said, "We're looking into it... we're looking into it very strongly."

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe