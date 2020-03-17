Newton hits back at Panthers after trade drama

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Cam Newton hit back at the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday after the franchise announced they had given the quarterback permission to leave the club as they finalise a deal for Teddy Bridgewater.

Newton, the NFL's MVP in the 2015-2016 season, vented his fury on Instagram after the Panthers said the 30-year-old was free to seek a trade.

"Stop with the word play!!" Newton wrote. "I never asked for it!! There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys!!

"Please do not try and play me, or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this; you forced me into this!!"

Newton's remarks came shortly after the Panthers had announced that Newton was free to leave.

"General manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his representation to discuss the plan, signaling the end of a nine-year run in Carolina," the team said.

The announcement came as reports said the Panthers were tying up a three-year deal to bring Teddy Bridgewater to Charlotte as quarterback.

Newton joined the Panthers in 2011 after being chosen with the No.1 pick in the NFL draft.

As well as winning the season MVP in the 2015 campaign, Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance where they were defeated by the Denver Broncos.

His career in Carolina has been disrupted by injuries in the years since. Newton made only two starts in the 2019 campaign and missed the remainder of the season with foot injury.

© 2020 AFP