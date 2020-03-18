Levy says virus is 'biggest challenge' of his Spurs reign

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has pledged to ensure the coronavirus outbreak does not damage the future of his club after admitting the pandemic is the biggest challenge of his 20-year reign.

Levy was speaking on Wednesday as Tottenham announced financial results for 2018-19 which showed the north London club recorded £460 million ($544 million) in revenue.

A quarter of that income was a result of their run to the Champions League final.

The move into their new stadium also helped revenue increase, with a £27 million jump in corporate and hospitality income.

Yet overall profits were still down almost £45 million on 2018's figure of £113 million, to £68.6 million.

With the virus having forced the postponement of the Premier League until at least April 3 and all European competitions in lockdown at present, Levy acknowledged the health crisis is creating huge problems for football.

"We are painfully aware that it seems wholly inappropriate to be giving any attention to the prior year's financial results at a time when so many individuals and businesses face worrying and difficult times," Levy said in a statement.

"We are, however, legally required to announce these by 31 March 2020.

"We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives. I have spent nearly 20 years growing this club and there have been many hurdles along the way - none of this magnitude - the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all."

But, despite the current chaos enveloping the game, Levy is determined to keep Tottenham on a sound footing for when play eventually resumes.

"With such uncertainty we shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the club," he said.

"This will include working with the wider football industry and its stakeholders to seek to restore the season - but only when it is safe and practical to do so.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of our staff, players, partners, supporters and their families.

"We shall look to come out of this stronger and more resilient than ever. Our hope is that the virus peaks over the coming weeks and that we have a summer to enjoy.

"Please look after yourselves and stay safe and healthy. This is more important than football."

