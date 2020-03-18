R&A, USGA delay release of research on distance topics

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

The latest report in a major golf research project into the impact of increasing distance will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Royal & Ancient and US Golf Association said Wednesday.

The sport's global sanctioning bodies said last month they would release research topics into the Distance Insights project within 45 days, a span that ends on Friday.

But that report, and the subsequent research into the impact of increased distance upon the sport, will be delayed.

"At this time, the golf industry needs to focus on its response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the USGA and R&A said in a statement.

"Consequently, we have decided to delay this announcement until a more appropriate time. This will obviously extend the deadline for the research. We will share more information in due course."

The report will produce analysis and research into the impact of the longer drives on the sport and what can be done with equipment to address the issue if needed.

Input from manufacturers and other stakeholders in golf was due to be released into the now-postponed report, which would outline further topics of research that could last for nine months to a year.

