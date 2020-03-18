Weinstein transferred to New York state prison

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Fallen film producer Harvey Weinstein, sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, was transferred to a jail north of New York City Wednesday.

Weinstein, who turns 68 on Thursday, had received treatment at a Manhattan hospital following his sentencing on March 11 after complaining of chest pains.

On Wednesday morning, he was taken from New York's notorious Rikers Island prison to the high-security Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, just over 62 miles (100 kilometers) north of the Big Apple, his spokesman told AFP.

The website of New York City's prison service showed he had been transferred to a state jail.

Weinstein was convicted in February of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, while being cleared of predatory sexual assault charges.

He was convicted of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

Nearly 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have leveled sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and numerous other critical and box office hits.

© 2020 AFP