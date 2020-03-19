Skip to main content
In images: A walk through an empty Paris

Issued on: Modified:

France has gone into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
France has gone into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak. © FRANCE 24, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: Guillaume GUGUEN

With France in coronavirus lockdown, Paris has become almost deserted, with only a few joggers, pedestrians and vehicles remaining on the streets, a far cry from the crowds and traffic that normally fill the French capital.

Advertising

From Notre-Dame Cathedral to the world-famous Louvre Museum, landmarks normally swarming with tourists and locals now resemble something from a post-apocalyptic movie, with barely a living soul in sight.

France went into lockdown on Tuesday, with no one allowed to leave their homes unless it is for one of a handful of officially sanctioned reasons, such as going to work, buying food or visiting the doctor.

French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264, or an increase of almost 51 percent.

The number of cases cases had risen to 9,134 – up from 7,730 on Tuesday, which is an increase of 18 percent in 24 hours. 

