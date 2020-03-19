Puzzles, dancing and donkeys: celebs do social distancing

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

They're used to full social calendars, the gaze of adoring fans and being surrounded by crowds -- but in these days of corona lockdown, celebrities are shut indoors just like the rest of us.

Here's a look at how the world's biggest stars are fighting the boredom.

- Boateng's toilet roll kicks -

Bundesliga footballer Jerome Boateng has started a trend by doing kick-ups with a toilet roll -- an item that has become a symbol of the coronavirus crisis in many countries thanks to shortages caused by stockpiling.

In a video on Instagram, the Bayern Munich defender manages an impressive 20 kicks before the makeshift football finally tumbles to the floor.

Elsewhere, England footballer James Milner shared a tongue-in-cheek film of himself rationing tea bags, setting them out into neat piles on his kitchen table, and preparing to cut his lawn by measuring the grass with a ruler.

- The Terminator feeds his mini pony -

Former California governor and "Terminator" actor Arnold Schwarzenegger set Twitter alight with a video urging people to stay home and listen to the experts, while casually feeding carrots to his mini poney Whiskey and donkey Lulu from his kitchen table.

- Ellen Degeneres tries a puzzle -

US talk show host Ellen de Generes tried her hand at a 4,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, sharing her progress on Instagram before admitting it was too taxing. "So much for that plan," she wrote, before posting a picture of herself relaxing on the couch with her dogs.

- Robbie Williams: distant lover -

British singer Robbie Williams is keeping a safe distance from wife Ayda Field after returning from a trip to Australia. In a video called "A social distancing love story", Ayda re-enacts the world's most romantic balcony scene while Robbie looks on from below. "Romeo, Romeo wherefore art thou?" she asks dramatically.

"Down here, Juliet. I'm right here," he replies with a wave.

- J.Lo's wardrobe change -

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez joined Tik Tok's "flip the switch" clothes-swapping craze, snapping herself in a suit and shades while her fiance Alex Rodriguez strikes a pose in one of her legendary figure-hugging dresses.

Elsewhere on Tik Tok, former "Friends" star Courtney Cox shows off her dance moves under the hashtag "bored".

- Pink and Serena: mums in action -

US singer Pink shared a handwritten schedule to keep her daughter Willow and son Jameson entertained during the day, including time alloted for yoga, walks and chores -- and a later bedtime if the kids "don't fight".

Also on Instagram, tennis star Serena Williams says she plans to spend "the next six weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom." She also plans to make time for face masks and make-up tutorials.

- Lizzo meditates -

In one of the more unusual videos, US singer Lizzo posted a 30-minute meditation session on Instagram, complete with a floaty flute recital, healing crystals and an ocean sound machine.

"We're going to take all of this fear and transmute it into love," she said.

© 2020 AFP