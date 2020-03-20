Skip to main content
Tunisia orders general lockdown in bid to contain coronavirus

Issued on: Modified:

A picture taken on March 18, 2020 shows Habib Bourguiba Avenue empty shortly before a night curfew imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus, in the Tunisian capital Tunis. © Fethi Belaid, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday ordered a general lockdown, restricting public movement to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertising

Speaking in a televised broadcast, Saied said he was asking the majority of people to stay at home and stopping movement between Tunisian cities.

The announcement came a day after the tiny North African country registered its first coronavirus death. The southern Mediterranean country has reported 39 coronavirus cases, and has closed mosques, cafés and markets.

Tunisia’s land and maritime borders have also been shut and international flights suspended to try to contain the pandemic.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

 

