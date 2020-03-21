French academic Roland Marchal released from Iranian jail, says France’s Macron

A screen grab of Roland Marchal, a specialist of sub-Saharan regional conflicts, appearing on FRANCE 24 in March 2013.

Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, the French presidency announced in a statement on Saturday.

Roland is due to arrive in France around midday on Saturday, the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the Iranian authorities to also release French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who is still imprisoned, the presidency added.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

