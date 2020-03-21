‘Two minutes maximum’: Countries race to expand drive-through virus testing

A US healthcare worker takes a swab from a patient at a drive-through site in Arlington, Virginia, on March 19, 2020.

From Israel to South Africa, countries around the world are rushing to set up drive-through hubs to test people for the coronavirus, copying a model that has proven effective in South Korea.

Advertising Read more

Health officials in South Korea were the first to open drive-through test sites in late February, offering quick, safe and free testing for the novel coronavirus.

The drive-through hubs have been credited with helping the country to bring its virus outbreak – at one point the world’s second-worst after China – under control.

The US, a country long-accustomed to drive-throughs, is now playing catch-up, racing to open sites in some of its hardest-hit areas, like New York.

France and Spain have also begun opening drive-through testing centres, while Ireland has opened one such facility in the country's largest stadium in Dublin.

Click on the player above to watch the report.

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe