France announces first case of a hospital doctor dying from coronavirus

Staff at the intensive care unit at Bichat Hospital in Paris on March 13, 2020.

A hospital doctor died after being infected with the new coronavirus, France's Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Sunday. He added that "to his knowledge", it was the first death of this type in France.

Advertising Read more

"I was informed yesterday evening of the death of a hospital doctor, it is to my knowledge (...) the first situation that has struck a hospital doctor," Véran said on Le Grand Jury, a political programme on RTL radio and LCI TV news station, in partnership with Le Figaro.

Véran declined to give "more precise information", to respect the family's wishes and also medical confidentiality.

🗣 @olivierveran, ministre des Solidarités et de la Santé sur le #coronavirus : "J'ai été informé hier soir du décès d'un médecin hospitalier, une première à ma connaissance."



📺 #LeGrandJury sur #La26. pic.twitter.com/eF5KvwHiy4 — LCI (@LCI) March 22, 2020

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe