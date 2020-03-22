France coronavirus deaths jump by 112 in a day as death toll reaches 674

France's director general of health Jerome Salomon holds a press conference on Sunday March 22, 2020, to announce the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus.

France reported a daily jump of 112 coronavirus deaths on Sunday taking the nationwide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 674.

The French director general of health Jérôme Salomon on Sunday evening told a press conference that the number of confirmed infections in France now stood at 16,018, compared to 14,459 from the previous day.

Among the confirmed cases, 7,240 have been hospitalised, of whom 1,746 were in intensive care.

Also on Sunday the French Parliament adopted a bill allowing the establishment of a "state of health emergency".

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

