Merkel goes into quarantine after meeting with virus-infected doctor

Geman Chancellor Angela Merkel announces on Sunday, March 22, 2020, tough new measures to ban outdoor meetings of more than two people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It comes as Germany on Sunday introduced new social curbs to slow the spead of coronavirus, including a ban on public meetings of more than two people.

Advertising Read more

Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel, 65, would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

The reports follow an annoucement by Germany of the introduction of a ban on outdoor meetings of two or more people.

"The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus," Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press briefing.

For at least the next two weeks, people will not be allowed to form groups of more than two in public unless they live together in the same household or the gathering is work-related, she added.

As part of a bundle of stricter rules, restaurants can only offer takeaway services, and hairdressers and beauty, massage and tattoo parlours must close.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe