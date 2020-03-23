Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

Paris maintains ban on gatherings along Seine river over coronavirus fears

Issued on: Modified:

A view shows closed Paris' antique booksellers or bouquinistes along the deserted banks of the river Seine at Saint Michel district in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 18, 2020.
A view shows closed Paris' antique booksellers or bouquinistes along the deserted banks of the river Seine at Saint Michel district in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 18, 2020. REUTERS - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Paris will maintain a ban on gatherings on promenades along the Seine river, the lawns of Les Invalides and the Champs de Mars around the Eiffel Tower in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.

Advertising

Paris police had initially ordered the ban for the past weekend only.

The ban will now last until lockdown measures ordered by French authorities are lifted.

(REUTERS)     

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Download the app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.