Paris maintains ban on gatherings along Seine river over coronavirus fears

A view shows closed Paris' antique booksellers or bouquinistes along the deserted banks of the river Seine at Saint Michel district in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 18, 2020. REUTERS - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Paris will maintain a ban on gatherings on promenades along the Seine river, the lawns of Les Invalides and the Champs de Mars around the Eiffel Tower in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, police said on Monday.