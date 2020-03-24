Artist behind beloved French comics 'Asterix and Obelix' dies aged 92

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Albert Uderzo, who drew the "Asterix and Obelix" comics that delighted legions of children and adults over the past six decades, has died aged 92, his family said Tuesday.